BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stolen Babies: The Zionist Crime No One Was Punished For
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1287 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 21 hours ago

STOLEN BABIES: THE ZIONIST CRIME NO ONE WAS PUNISHED FOR

Or were the Children sacrificed by Israel to drink their blood like in the past???

In the 1940s and 50s, hundreds of babies—mostly from Yemeni, Moroccan, and Balkan Jewish families—vanished after their parents were brought to Israel.

❌ No bodies.

❌ No graves.

❌ No death certificates.

For decades, these families were gaslit and told their children had died, but investigations later confirmed that many were likely taken and handed to Ashkenazi families or sent abroad for adoption.

Why?➡️ Because Israel’s ruling elite regarded the Mizrahim as inferior. Because a white baby was “more modern.”

📁 Some files were unsealed in the 2000s – but no one has ever been held accountable.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy