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Does Morality Apply to Animals? Moral Categories Explained
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10 views • November 22, 2021
How do we determine the categories in which moral theories apply? The conversation includes discussion on if animals can conceptualize, behavioral conditioning, the reality of addiction and the billion dollar question.
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Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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