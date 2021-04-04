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The Best Is Yet To Come - Intel and News
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120 views • April 04, 2021
#medicaltyranny #thebestisyettocome #israel #thegreatawakening
It seems that we’re now in the eye of the storm that Mr. T (you know who I'm talking about…) mentioned during a dinner with his top military commanders in 2017. How can we see this? How can we see that we're moving from dark to light? Find out here. The best is yet to come.
To receive notices on new content please subscribe on massawakening.org
https://massawakening.org/the-eye-of-the-storm/
All the references mentioned in this video appear in my last article
Please join me on Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again. WWG1WGA My
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
PayPal: [email protected]
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
It seems that we’re now in the eye of the storm that Mr. T (you know who I'm talking about…) mentioned during a dinner with his top military commanders in 2017. How can we see this? How can we see that we're moving from dark to light? Find out here. The best is yet to come.
To receive notices on new content please subscribe on massawakening.org
https://massawakening.org/the-eye-of-the-storm/
All the references mentioned in this video appear in my last article
Please join me on Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again. WWG1WGA My
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
PayPal: [email protected]
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
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