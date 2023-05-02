Socialstyrelsen ordinerade Midazolam, Remdesivir, Morfin.

Källa:
https://folketsradio.se/det-ofattbara-sveket-mot-vara-aldre/
Stort tack till:
Journalisten Per Shapiro.
Gunilla Wigerts leder en anhöriggrupp för närstående som kräver upprättelse.
Professorn i geriatrik vid Umeå universitet Yngve Gustafson.
Kopior uppladdade på:
https://swebbtube.se/w/gnVen7AGVsnJ6bN5mbLdoZ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HFUpzuXErxFY/
https://rumble.com/v2lmrko-det-ofattbara-sveket-mot-vra-ldre.html
https://www.brighteon.com/36ecbe03-4b76-4951-8ae8-462ea63df864
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.