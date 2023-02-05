Special Message: Ukrainian special services intend to blow up medical facilities in Ukrainian-held Kramatorsk, Donetsk Republic (ex-Ukraine) in order to accuse Russia of war crime and accelerate supply of NATO long-range missiles to Kiev regime - Russian Defense Ministry.

-⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (5 February 2023) The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces has neutralised the units from 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). ◽️ The operations of 6 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been prevented near Gryanikovka, Liman Pervy, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region), as well as in the Popov forest (Lugansk People's Republic). ◽️ Up to 35 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the artillery and successful offensive operations, conducted by the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 25th Airborne Assault, 71st Chaser, 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU, and 27th National Guard Brigade near Novosadovoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Serebryanskoye forestry. ◽️ The enemy has lost over 120 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, and 3 armoured fighting vehicles.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in gaining more advantageous lines and positions.

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised the concentrations of manpower and hardware from 110th Mechanised, 35th and 36th Marine brigades of the AFU, as well as 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Spornoye, Avdeyevka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). ◽️ Over 115 Ukrainian personnel, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, as well as 1 D-20 and 1 D-30 howitzers have been eliminated near Yasnobrodovka and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery and other active operations, conducted by the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the elimination of over 130 Ukrainian personnel from 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and 110th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region). ◽️ 2 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as 1 D-30 and 1 D-20 howitzers have been destroyed near Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region), and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic). ◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Ugledar.

💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 D-30 howitzer, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer near Kachkarovka and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 111 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 142 areas.

💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Yegorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Alyoshki (Kherson region). ◽️ Moreover, 11 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by Uragan and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), have been shot down near Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic), and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 382 airplanes, 206 helicopters, 3,023 unmanned aerial vehicles, 403 air defence missile systems, 7,750 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,007 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,003 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,272 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation

