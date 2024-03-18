The October 7th LIE just collapsed_ and Neo-Con warmongers are P_SSED! _ Redacted w Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
A bombshell new U.S. intelligence report out this morning makes some stunning admissions about Iran and Israel. And it opens up some big questions as to why the US is meddling in the middle east.
The report shows that Iran had no idea that Hamas was attacking Israel on October 7 and that Iran is not actually making nuclear bombs! These claims make up the very foundation of our sabre rattling against Iran. Again... this is from the CIA, NSA, FBI... all confirming this as part of the annual threat assessment report.
