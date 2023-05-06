GIANT Economic CRASH Imminent: Banks Set To COLLAPSE As BAILOUT Biden Funds NEOCON PROXY War

Stew Peters Show





May 5, 2023





Last March, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank along with one of the largest banks in America, Silicon Valley Bank, all failed in one week.

American business man Patrick Byrne joins Stew to illustrate what's next for the collapsing US economy.

Central banking has enabled the creation of oppressive monopolies that control and manipulate the economy for political gain.

Government policies allow banks to take massive risks and if they lose Uncle Sam will bail them out.

The fiat currency system has led to bigger and bigger booms and busts but this will soon come to a catastrophic end.

The communists and Marxists are intentionally crashing the system, hoping that from the ashes they will rise to power.

The elites want to close local banks and consolidate them all to only 8 banks.

All of this will usher in a central bank digital currency which will result in a Chinese style social credit system of total control.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2m8fao-giant-economic-crash-imminent-banks-set-to-collapse-as-bailout-biden-funds-.html



