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KGB Defector Predicts American Demise in 1983 -- scarily accurate
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164 views • January 03, 2021
KGB defector Yuri Bezmonov (Thomas Schuman) predicted exactly what would happen in the United States, describing the process of subversion which would take between 15 and 20 years, which the USSR attempted to do regularly throughout the world. Although Russia didn't have time to complete the process, China definitely seems to have picked up where they left off.
Describes everything from Langlois to cultural institutions of value withhold countries together, to subverting law and order, all things which are concurrently going on in the United States today.
The video is absolutely eerie, because if he had looked into a crystal ball, he cannot have foretold how rapidly America is descending into chaos.
The entire talk that he gave, which is one hour long, is here, along with a little bit of commentary.
#subversion #russia #kgb
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Describes everything from Langlois to cultural institutions of value withhold countries together, to subverting law and order, all things which are concurrently going on in the United States today.
The video is absolutely eerie, because if he had looked into a crystal ball, he cannot have foretold how rapidly America is descending into chaos.
The entire talk that he gave, which is one hour long, is here, along with a little bit of commentary.
#subversion #russia #kgb
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
antifacommunismsocialismcrisissubversionussrspreading communismted wheeleruseful idiotfiring squadkgb defectordestroying americayuri bezmonovthomas schumanussr supervisionfirst against the wallwoke mayorssocialist subversionrussian subversionwarnings from defectorssocial institutionsdestroying religionamerica downfallamerican destruction
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