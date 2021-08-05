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CHP Talks: Where’s the Ombudsman? And why is Revenue Canada refusing to conduct an Audit?
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4 views • August 05, 2021
August 5, 2021: David Elderfield and his company had developed a high-tech solution to the problem of cargo security in containers entering through Canadian ports. He was in the process of building an integrated system that would have vastly improved Canadian port security when the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) seized his bank accounts and ultimately killed the project. He has been asking the CRA for years to conduct a proper audit of him and his business—which he is confident would clear him. By any measure, he deserves to have his name cleared and to be compensated for his financial losses. Unfortunately, Canada has missed an opportunity to improve our border security.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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