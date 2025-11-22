Organic Stevia Extract Powder, a natural sweetener that can support good health

The Groovy Bee Store is committed to helping you maintain optimal overall health and nutrition by providing you with clean, lab-verified healthy food options.

That’s why we’re proud to introduce Organic Stevia Extract Powder, one of the best zero-calorie natural alternatives to table sugar available on the market today.



Made from premium organic Stevia rebaudiana Bertoni leaf extract, Groovy Bee Organic Stevia Extract Powder is much sweeter than regular table sugar but does not contribute calories.

Since regular stevia has a bitter aftertaste, our premium organic stevia extract powder has been enzymatically enhanced to eliminate this characteristic “licorice-like" aftertaste.

One of the best natural sugar substitutes on the planet, Groovy Bee Organic Stevia Extract Powder contains no gluten, calories or GMOs and is thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

Our organic stevia extract powder is also plant-based and certified Kosher and organic.





