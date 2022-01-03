EP 2760-8AM RETIRED GENERAL PREDICTS COUP IN 2024, PARTLY BLAMES MIKE LINDELL   

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A retired general is warning of a possible coup after the next election and he is blaming, in part, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for it.
Retired Gen. Steven M. Anderson was interviewed by CNN’s Pamela Brown on New Year’s Day and said that he sees a potential coup attempt after the presidential election in 2024, Mediaite reported.
“There’s a threat within,” he said on Saturday. “We’ve got some people that just haven’t been educated. They haven’t been found out, and they’ve grown in power, through perhaps inaction on the parts of some of our key leaders.”
“What we can do now, identify those people, get them out of our ranks, and train the rest of the force on civics 101, about how our country is supposed to work, how elections work,” the general said. “Stop listening to the pillow guy and start learning about our country and how it’s actually supposed to run.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19718
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