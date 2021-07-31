© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Help me out here. Any guesses as to what Slow Joe picked off his chin and ate? (2021-7-31)
Follow
1
Share
Report
150 views • July 31, 2021
It’s only getting worse for Slow Joe's presidency. And the American people are going to pay the price for the president’s declining ability to show leadership, or even to make comprehensible statements that reduce confusion amidst the public.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.