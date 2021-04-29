© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE COVID MRNA JAB IS NOT A VACCINE: MORE EXPERTS EXPOSE THIS TRUTH [2021-04-28]
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • April 29, 2021
THE COVID mRNA JAB IS NOT A VACCINE: MORE EXPERTS EXPOSE THIS TRUTH [2021-04-28] (VIDEO)
What is the Vaccine ?
How Dangerous is it ?
The Experts discuss this and Expose the TRUTH
Listen to Robert F Kennedy Junior, ( American environmental lawyer and activist, author, and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist. )
Dr. David Martin, ( Executive Chairman and Founder of M•CAM, Inc., the international leader in ethical innovation, finance and trade and intellectual property based financial risk management.)
Rocco Galati ( Canadian lawyer who specializes in cases involving constitutional law and also suspects of terrorism )
Judy A Mikovits PHD ( ME/CFS scientist, researcher and previously the research director at the Whittemore Peterson Institute )
What is the Vaccine ?
How Dangerous is it ?
The Experts discuss this and Expose the TRUTH
Listen to Robert F Kennedy Junior, ( American environmental lawyer and activist, author, and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist. )
Dr. David Martin, ( Executive Chairman and Founder of M•CAM, Inc., the international leader in ethical innovation, finance and trade and intellectual property based financial risk management.)
Rocco Galati ( Canadian lawyer who specializes in cases involving constitutional law and also suspects of terrorism )
Judy A Mikovits PHD ( ME/CFS scientist, researcher and previously the research director at the Whittemore Peterson Institute )
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.