A Rebuttal to John Campbell - "First Peer Reviewed Vaccine Evidence"

Correction to one of the video details: the video claims the AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved in the UK. At the time of production several days ago this was true, however it has since become approved within the UK.



Campbell's video is used for the purposes of criticism and review, is both transformative and educational in nature, and therefore copyright falls under fair use.



Please be aware this video may contain visual or audio glitches due to bugs in the video editing software.



This video is released under a creative commons licence and may be freely used for any purpose. Credit is requested (either username or linkback) but not required.