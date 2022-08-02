⁣Do not conform, Rebel! Do not kneel, stand!

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Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!