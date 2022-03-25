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JOURNALIST ASKS CHICAGO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT, “ARE YOU A LIAR OR ARE YOU INCOMPETENT?”
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70 views • March 25, 2022
Leaders serve the people while dictators believe the people exist to serve them. You can always tell which is which by listening to their words and paying attention to their deeds. If you are unable to see the clear distinction in outcomes from blue run cities to red run cities, you aren’t paying attention. I wish that we were all on the same side. I wish that there were no sides to begin with, but it is clear that, not only does the Demolition Party not share my values, they have no problem using aggression to cram their values down my throat.
https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/chicago-police-say-homicides-shootings-are-down-this-year
https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/cpd-police-supt-brown-says-homicides-shootings-down-compared-to-march-2021/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/JOURNALIST-ASKS-CHICAGO-MAYOR-LIGHTFOOT--ARE-YOU-A-LIAR-OR-ARE-YOU-INCOMPETENT-e1g859d
https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/chicago-police-say-homicides-shootings-are-down-this-year
https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/cpd-police-supt-brown-says-homicides-shootings-down-compared-to-march-2021/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/JOURNALIST-ASKS-CHICAGO-MAYOR-LIGHTFOOT--ARE-YOU-A-LIAR-OR-ARE-YOU-INCOMPETENT-e1g859d
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