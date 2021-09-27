Daszak's SARS Evil Explained(I dont believe any of this) ╭∩╮( ͡ຈ ͜ʖ ͡ຈ)╭∩╮ (ಠ_๏)╭∩╮The Peter Daszak Eco Health Alliance ruse is disintegrating after the smoking gun was discovered. In fact The chairman of the Lancet COVID-19 origins task force tied to Peter Daszak and Eco Health Alliance just disbanded. But will Congress properly address it without it just becoming a debate between the scientific jargon of researchers? And if so, will they be able to explain it in layman's terms? Or will it just remain in the ground breaking Intercept article quietly re imagining the origins of COVID-19? In 2018 a proposal from Peter Daszaks, President of the non profit Eco Health Alliance was rejected by the U.S. military research agency DARPA. The proposal described the insertion of human-specific cleavage sites into SARS-related bat coronaviruses. Essentially, Daszak had proposed the research of a radical new way for SARS related coronavirus to be transmitted to human beings via what is known as the “furin cleavage site" weaponizing the virus to more efficiently bind to and release its genetic material into a human cells. DARPA rejected the proposal. Yet two years later Daszak's proposal appears in what we now know as COVID-19 originating from the vicinity of the Wuhan Lab in China where The Eco Health Alliance SARS research continued. Furthermore, This odd new feature that Daszak had proposed on the spike protein of the virus had never been seen in SARS-related betacoronaviruses, the class to which SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness Covid-19, belongs. Further Layman's terms. There is now plenty of evidence that Daszak may have laid out a method by which to commit mass murder with a bio weapon. The NIH funded it. The NGO based United Nation's Agenda 2030 war on free humanity prepared for it. And the think tank's untouchable leading superpower China unleashed it. While government lobbyists world wide are using Daszak's smoking gun to make the vaccine industries billions while ushering in a tyrannical New World Order lockdown.