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The CONSTITUTION is the SOLUTION -- Parts 1 - 6 with downloadable Lecture Guides & Manual
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12 views • January 21, 2022
THE CONSTITUTION IS THE SOLUTION
The Dangers of Democracy lecture will show you how there are no governmental limitations in a democracy, which is why our Founding Fathers did not establish the U.S. as a democracy. Instead America was founded as a Republic, which has governmental limitations and is ruled by law. Includes the video, Overview of America. Download the Lecture Guides and Instruction Manual here: https://jbs.org/video/constitution/
The US Constitution Road Map
Manual and Lecture Guides
The Dangers of Democracy lecture will show you how there are no governmental limitations in a democracy, which is why our Founding Fathers did not establish the U.S. as a democracy. Instead America was founded as a Republic, which has governmental limitations and is ruled by law. Includes the video, Overview of America. Download the Lecture Guides and Instruction Manual here: https://jbs.org/video/constitution/
The US Constitution Road Map
Manual and Lecture Guides
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