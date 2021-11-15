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UK Column News - 15th November 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 15th November 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5BodIWwqD5Wh/

Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00.27 - MSM Helps Tobias Ellwood Hype For Conflict With Russia

Sources:
*************

Express Article: - https://archive.md/4VAkx

Rohit Kachroo: - https://twitter.com/RohitKachrooITV

Centre for Army Leadership: - https://bit.ly/3mZFeSX

Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3ox9tjK

Mail: - https://bit.ly/3DisUTj

Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/2YN9FlY

Video: - https://bit.ly/3nhlASr

NATO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3nf4btM

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.md/eXUDr




25:19 - COP26 Damp Squib

Sources:
*************

Sharma Statement: https://yhoo.it/3Cjyy6C






32:06 - Interview With Andrew Noakes

Sources:
**************

UKC Video: - https://bit.ly/3ng5R68

GoFundMe David Noakes Legal Costs: - https://bit.ly/3Coxyiu





36:00 - UK Column Interviews

Sources:
*************

Christine Cotton 1: - https://bit.ly/3ce7b3m

Christine Cotton 2: - https://bit.ly/3njpr1A

John O'looney: - https://bit.ly/3DmCiW4




37:00 - JVCI Advise More and More Vaccines

Sources:
*************

JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/3F9uisa






41:43 - Bill Gates Effectively Admits That The Vaccines Don't Work

Sources:
*************

ZH Article: - https://bit.ly/3oufT38




43:43 - Professor Bridle Speaks Out About Vaccination "Facts"

Sources:
*************

Prof. Bridle Interview: - https://bit.ly/3FgjvfN

CDC Admission: - https://bit.ly/3HyC29c

Boston Herald: - https://bit.ly/3ozEl3b

UKC Friday (goto 31:00): - https://bit.ly/3wM4v6q

Dr Mike Williams Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3oyhV1V

Dr Mike Williams Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3osInKx

Chicago Tribune: - https://abcn.ws/3wMs5Qi

Neil Ferguson's Calculator Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2YT5gOA

Article: - https://bit.ly/3Fo4mcx

Devi Sridhar Tweet: - @devisridahr

Citizen Journalist Article: - https://bit.ly/3qGPW2W




55:57 - FullFact Claim Independence But Appear To Be Factually Wrong

Sources:
*************

FullFact: - https://bit.ly/3FcPvRO

Gov't Statistical Service: - https://bit.ly/3kYRRwj





59:26 - Biden's Banking Watchdog CBDC Technocracy

Sources:
*************

Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/3DebKX7

Saule Omarova Paper: - https://bit.ly/3DizI3x

Magic Money Tree: - https://bit.ly/30su3tf





01:06:14 - Two Americas

Sources:
*************

Paper: - https://bit.ly/30wnjuD





01:08:13 - Petty Virtue-Signalling At Children's Expense As Universities Appear To "Normalise" Paedophilia

Sources:
*************

ES Article: - https://bit.ly/3DmhiPj

Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3ooSTT2

Spiked Article: - https://bit.ly/3qzxZ6q

Gov't Document: - https://bit.ly/323xHum

4W Profile: - https://bit.ly/3FihUpU

ODU Statement: - https://bit.ly/3kGUyCl





01:15:47 - BBC Attempts To Distance Itself From Unconditional Support For Stonewall

Sources:
*************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3HrcPNS




01:18:09 - Police Violently Arrest Terminally Ill Man
Keywords
childrenscarerussiavaccinefedfederal reservedavid noakesukraineborderstransgenderdeathsnatogofundmevaersreactionsdigitaljabaccountsadversecovidcentralizedlegal costs
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