Opportunity Off the Beaten Path in Europe | Daniel Lacalle
Published a month ago

Daniel Lacalle, a Ph.D. in Economy and fund manager, argues financial crisis was hoovering around Europe long before. In Q4 2019, the German and French economies were at the edge of recession, while the Italian and Spanish economies were weakening significantly.

For Lacalle, COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war have only been excuses. High intervention levels in policy and energy, high taxes, and challenging demographic conditions are the actual reasons.

Lacalle also demystifies the fact that the US dollar is performing better than other currencies. “The dollar is stronger because every currency else is worse,” he said.


In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Chris Donaldson, executive chairman of Tin One, reports drill results from the Great Pyramid project located in Tasmania, Australia. The ongoing drilling program has returned exceptional high-grade results that continue to identify significant mineralized zones outside the historical resource area.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/opportunity-off-beaten-path-europe/





