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Irate Texas Parents Lied To About ISD Torturous Mask Mandate For Schools
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50 views • August 18, 2021
Kristi Leigh of KLTV joins Owen on the War Room to share her school district story from Round Rock, Texas. Just hours ago the Round Rock Texas School Board decided to make masks mandatory for children the day before school starts, along with more confusion.
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