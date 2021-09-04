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Masks! You find it uncomfortable? Heres why! -- mirrored
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144 views • September 04, 2021
Using this this safety device is standard procedure working in tanks and confined spaces across the world. Its nothing special. Among other bacterial issues you have lower oxygen intake but higher recycled co2 with a mask designed for short term use.
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