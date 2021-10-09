© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Science Of Color Revolution With Paul Furber and Patel Patriot - MSOM Ep. 348
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • October 09, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” I interview Paul Furber about rising tensions between Taiwan and China and why China strategically wants Taiwan. We also discuss why Google and the Deep State are so intent on shutting down “climate change denial”. In the main interview of the program Sean interviews Patel Patriot about the 4 stages of color revolution that Deep State operatives have used in countries around the world and most recently against Trump. Well, now the tables have turned and it looks like Biden ticks all the boxes for being the next victim of color revolution. The playbook is being flipped against the deep state.
Patel Patriot: https://Devolution.Link
Paul’s Furber’s free book: https://paulfurber.net/qinside/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Patel Patriot: https://Devolution.Link
Paul’s Furber’s free book: https://paulfurber.net/qinside/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.