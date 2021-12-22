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Pringle Smells | A Jingle Bells Parody
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41 views • December 22, 2021
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you filthy animals!
#Redonkulas #PringleSmells #MerryChristmas
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Members get early access as well as exclusive livestreams!
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You’ll find links to our SubscribeStar, Locals, and Patreon!
Get merchandise here! https://merch.streamelements.com/redonkulaspopp
Featuring music by Jeffrey Paul
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBasE2rfyrsQQ-PHIKnQLyg
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
For a complete list of all channels where you can find Redonkulas content, go to:
https://www.Redonkulas.com/channels
This is a parody of the Christmas classic with all additional sound materials created by us or licensed for this film via Envato Elements.
#Redonkulas #PringleSmells #MerryChristmas
If you want to keep seeing this content, be sure to sign up for memberships on these sites!
Members get early access as well as exclusive livestreams!
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You’ll find links to our SubscribeStar, Locals, and Patreon!
Get merchandise here! https://merch.streamelements.com/redonkulaspopp
Featuring music by Jeffrey Paul
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBasE2rfyrsQQ-PHIKnQLyg
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
For a complete list of all channels where you can find Redonkulas content, go to:
https://www.Redonkulas.com/channels
This is a parody of the Christmas classic with all additional sound materials created by us or licensed for this film via Envato Elements.
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