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Ep.245 | Raybob - 30 years drinking distilled water and in perfect health
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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54 views • December 03, 2021
#Adrian #health #DistilledWater
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To buy a distiller via our affiliate link:
https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9

If you buy elsewhere make sure all the components are stainless steel. Some cheaper ones have aluminium cooling pipes.


Raybob has been drinking distilled water since 1991. To quote him in his first message to me:

I began using distilled water in '91 for all food and beverage prep and bathing, except hair washing. I also began with organic foods in '93. I haven't been near a med doc or facility or drug store since,
Previously, I had two chronic illnesses: Seberic Dermatitis requiring prescription shampoo and Continually reoccurring wart on hand. Both were cured by '93.
I have been sick twice, once in 2000, once in 2013, both times I ate and drank away from home. Other than those times, I don't get colds, flus, headaches, etc.
I can do a video interview with you if you want through zoom or whatever.
As for water still, I inherited a still from grandparents, later bought 2nd unit for backup. Grandparents had spring water brought to them since before I was born, then later bought the still in 82.
Raybob

I have made other videos on distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy


If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---

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--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy


DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM


Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Keywords
healthdistilled wateradrian
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