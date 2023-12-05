The Workers Party GB Manifesto with Warren Thornton & Lee Slaughter

Lee & Warren interview Chris Williamson, the depict leader of the Workers Party of Great Britain who talks about the new manifesto and the chance to put across ideas for ordinary working people to have a real choice in politics.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.