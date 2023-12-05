Create New Account
The Workers Party GB Manifesto with Warren Thornton & Lee Slaughter
Published 18 hours ago

Lee & Warren interview Chris Williamson, the depict leader of the Workers Party of Great Britain who talks about the new manifesto and the chance to put across ideas for ordinary working people to have a real choice in politics.

freedomnewspoliticstrendingchoicebreaking newsgreat britainworkers partywarren thronton

