Miles Guo: Fearing possible assassinations and attacks, Xi Jinping has ordered the evacuation of Beijing and its surrounding cities before the Winter Olympic Games starts

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12/19/2021 Miles Guo: Fearing possible assassinations and attacks, Xi Jinping has ordered the evacuation of Beijing and its surrounding cities including Beijing Daxing International Airport before the Winter Olympic Games starts; troops and anti-missile systems are being deployed in and around Beijing