Prisoner Muhammad Musa tortured to death in Zionist Ramon Prison.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Muhammad Musa, a father from Bethlehem in the West Bank of Palestine with three children, was arrested by the Zionists for the first time on April 20th 2023. He was detained without charges in the infamous Zionist Ramon prison, and tortured until his transfer to Soraka Hospital where he died. Rana Owainh interviews his father Monier Musa and Abdullah al-Zghari, Chair of the Prisoners Association.
Filmed: 13/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇