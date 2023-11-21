The Biden Protection Racket is Disintegrating. The Ground is Shifting Under the fractured dems.

Jesse Watters | Hollywood is starting to pull their endorsement of America's least entertaining president. The Biden protection racket is disintegrating and the ground is shifting under the president. Joe Biden's party is now fractured on a racial and generational level. They're bubblewrapping Biden.
@JesseBWatters
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1726781021415178432?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.