Bible prophecy: Christ’s feet shall not touch this sin-filled earth

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 11, 2025.





In Matthew 24:4-5, And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.





In a statement found in “shall I be a priest” from William Doyle, we read: "the poor sinner kneels at his confessor's feet. He KNOWS he is not speaking to an ordinary man but to 'ANOTHER CHRIST.'

He hears the words: 'I absolve thy sins..." and the HIDEOUS LOAD OF SINS DROPS FROM HIS SOUL FOREVER." -William Doyle "Shall I be a priest" pp 14, 15





Other than Vicarius Filii Dei, which is one of the names of the popes adding up to 666, there's also:





Dux Cleri, which is Latin for Head of clergy --> D = 500, U (same as V) = 5; X =10; C = 100; L =50 and I = 1. Total = 666.





Ludovicus, which is Latin for Vicar of the court --> L = 50; U (same as V) = 5; D = 500; V = 5; I = 1; C = 100; U (same as V) = 5 Total = 666.





Latinus Rex Sacerdos, which is Latin for Latin priest-king --> L = 50; I = 1; U (same as V) = 5; X = 10, C = 100; D = 500. Total = 666.





"...the Pope is as it were God on earth, sole sovereign of the faithful of Christ, chief of kings, having plenitude of power." Lucius Ferraris, in "Prompta Bibliotheca Canonica, Juridica, Moralis, Theologica, Ascetica, Polemica, Rubristica, Historica", Volume V, article on "Papa, Article II", titled "Concerning the extent of Papal dignity, authority, or dominion and infallibility", #1, 5, 13-15, 18, published in Petit-Montrouge (Paris) by J. P. Migne, 1858 edition.





The Pope is not only the representative of Jesus Christ, he is Jesus Christ himself, hidden under the veil of flesh." Catholic National, July 1895.





“The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in heaven and earth."- Barclay Cap. XXVII, p. 218. Cities Petrus Bertanous, Pius V. - Cardinal Cusa supports his statement.





Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.





"We hold upon this earth the place of God Almighty" ...Pope Leo XIII Encyclical Letter of June 20, 1894,





“Protestants...accept Sunday rather than Saturday as the day for public worship after the Catholic Church made the change...But the Protestant mind does not seem to realize that...In observing the Sunday, they are accepting the authority of the spokesman for the church, the pope.” — Our Sunday Visitor, February 15, 1950.





