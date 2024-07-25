Russia Burns Down Two NATO Facilities Along With Ten Soldiers In ODESSA┃RU Captured 'Ivano-Darivka'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the night of July 24, the Russian Aerospace Forces, together with missile forces, launched another massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine. During this missile strike, dozens of explosions were recorded in the southern, central, and northern parts of Ukraine. It is reported that during this missile strike, the armed forces of the Russian Federation managed to inflict significant damage to the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces...........................................
