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A. I. In The Temple ~ Don't Get The Upgrade!
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27 views • December 30, 2019
When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:) Then let them which be in Judaea flee into the mountains: Matthew 24:15-16
Video credits:
Nicholson1968 - https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
Christian Journal - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUIwxA-CHccPAaVqrfggAiQ(https://christianjournal.net/)
Video credits:
Nicholson1968 - https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
Christian Journal - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUIwxA-CHccPAaVqrfggAiQ(https://christianjournal.net/)
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