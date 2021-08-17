© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHY DO THEY KEEP LINING UP?
Follow
0
Share
Report
224 views • August 17, 2021
No one leaves the line after seeing seeing people dropping to the floor after the vaccine? NOT ONE PERSON! Is it mass psychosis, are they fed up/suicidal. MK ultra? BSM BRAINWASHING IS THE LIKELY CULPRIT, and a powerful weapon used against the people. Some of us saw covid as a scam right away, others never will. NEVER.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.