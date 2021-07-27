© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Worse Then We Thought - You Won’t Believe What He Said Now and How It Holds Up… [27.07.2021].
Follow
4
Share
Report
340 views • July 27, 2021
PreparedGentleman: '"Full transparency"?? Hell, there is NO transparency, and these hypocrites are pushing this untested, unstudied jab harder than ever!!!'
Sundanz01: Hang this bastard for treason, Biden is crook the Biden criminal family
Banned Video Archive
15497 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VM9Uts0zj3HM/
Sundanz01: Hang this bastard for treason, Biden is crook the Biden criminal family
Banned Video Archive
15497 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VM9Uts0zj3HM/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.