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Vaxxed2 Excerpt
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65 views • March 06, 2020
Thousands and thousands of vaccine injured and dead are swept under the rug, not only by the institutions causing the damage. But, also, by the masses of citizens who go about there life not giving credence to the horrific injuries, for a variety of reasons. They just down't know. Watch the movies Vaxxed and Vaxxed II to come in contact with real people and the tragedies that came from listening to the status quo.
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