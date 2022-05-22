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BIDEN W.H.O. TYRANNY STOPS RIGHT HERE -- RANDY KELTON
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151 views • May 22, 2022
Randy Kelton joins me to explain how Joe Biden has NO authority to enslave Americans to the World Health Organization or any other group. Our freedom resides with and is guaranteed by the US Constitution, the fifty states and we, the people.
Randy's site:
http://ruleoflawradio.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nEyYAnm0ruDz/
Randy's site:
http://ruleoflawradio.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nEyYAnm0ruDz/
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