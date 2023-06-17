A young man, Sanjay Verma died of heart attack while dancing at the wedding - India (Jun'23) 💉

7 June 23 : 🇮🇳 : The young man died of heart attack💉 while dancing at the wedding, the incident was caught on camera, the procession went from Etah district of Uttar Pradesh
https://twitter.com/AnandPanna1/status/1669977753091977216
Shocking Video: UP Man Collapses And Dies While Dancing At Wedding, Others Continue To Have Fun Ignoring The Deceased
https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/other/shocking-video-up-man-collapses-and-dies-while-dancing-at-wedding-others-continue-to-have-fun-ignoring-the-deceased/ar-AA1cFtUy
A video has surfaced of the death of a young man while dancing at a
wedding in Shahjahanpur. In this, he is seen dancing to the tunes of the
DJ and the band. He had been dancing for about 30 minutes. Meanwhile,
he suddenly fell on the ground while dancing. The people present there
were considering it as the dance step of the young man. When people
touched him after some time, he lay down on the ground. After this there
was chaos. The family immediately took him to a hospital. Where the
doctors declared him dead.
Sanjay Verma, a resident of Rampur village of Raja town of Etah, went to Gokulpura village of Shahjahanpur on Friday. His brother Ranjit's sister-in-law's wedding was in this village. Family members were also with him. A 28-second video of the youth's dance is going viral on social media. Doctors have told the cause of death of the young man as heart attack.
It is seen in the video that many people are dancing on the song during the wedding. Sanjay was also seen dancing with his friend. Suddenly he sat up and started dancing. He repeatedly falls on the ground and dances, but then gets up and starts dancing. Shortly after this, he fell on his face, then did not get back up.
https://money.bhaskar.com/local/uttar-pradesh/etah/news/the-condition-worsened-while-dancing-in-marriage-fell-on-the-ground-and-did-not-get-up-again-risk-of-heart-attack-131415770.html
