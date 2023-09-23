Quo Vadis





Sep 22, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 21, 2023.





Dear children, courage! My Jesus needs each one of you.





Give your best in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you and you will be rewarded generously.





Christ is your hope.





When ye turn away from Him, you become a target for the enemy. Humanity is sick and only in the Merciful Love of My Son Jesus will it find salvation.





Do not be discouraged.





The projects I have started here are from God and no human force can destroy them.





Welcome My Appeals, because only in this way can you contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Ye are walking towards a future of great spiritual disorder.





Many chosen to defend the truth will retreat out of fear. Be ye men and women of prayer.





Only through the power of sincere prayer will you see the Victory of the Lord in your lives.





Onward!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on May 16, 2023.





That message follows here:





Courage, dear children! Whoever walks with the Lord will never experience defeat.





I am your Mother and I love you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.





Humanity is living far from God, and the time has come for the Great Return.





Be obedient.





God is making haste: do not put off what you have to do until tomorrow.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





You are heading for a future of great spiritual darkness.





Be a light for all those who live in the dark.





I know each of you by name and will pray to my Jesus for you.





Pray. Accept my appeals, and testify everywhere that you belong to my Son Jesus!





After all the tribulation, humanity will see the mighty hand of God acting on behalf of the righteous.





This will be the time of the definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart. Onward without fear!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=viRgk2iMFEc