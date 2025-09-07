BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Big Lie - The Jewish Short on the West and the Rise of China
What is happening
What is happening
9714 followers
1
107 views • 21 hours ago

The Chinese and Russians are just being kind for the moment, letting the psychopathic Jewish controlled US military juggernaut flex is shrinking muscles, scream and shout, flail its arms about, shoot its mouth off and most importantly - shoot its wad. The Russians can produce more artillery shells in a month than all of NATO can in a year. The pretend Jewish banking cartels installed their kakistocracy to install themselves as the gatekeepers AND TOLL BOOTH KEEPERS of the Chinese Belt and Road, to usher the flow of money and power from the West to the East, and to destroy their enemy of two thousand years - the Caucasian race.

Keywords
trumprussiaciawestunisraeljewishchinacontrolgenocideputinukraineliebiggazapropertyorgansriseownershiprentwefharry voxunsafe spacejewish agenda
