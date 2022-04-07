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Adverse Events from Pfizer’s Vaccine Data Release.
Aussie Flyers
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Adverse Events Released from Pfizer.

Pfizer’s Vaccine Data Release.

42086 Adverse Reactions in the 1st three months, no wonder the FDA fought to keep it hidden for decades.

By early 2021, Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of death allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders.

This is Pfizer's own data. Here's the link: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

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Dr John Russell:

Pfizer Redacted the Number of Vaccine Doses Given to Conceal the Mortality Rate of the Shot

Dr. John Campbell: "Why on earth would they want to redact that information because that means we could work out the percentages of people getting adverse reactions and the percentage of people dying due to vaccination."

FULL VIDEO - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/03/the-numbers-in-the-pfizer-document-data-dump-sure-sound-criminal-video/

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