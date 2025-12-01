© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt6V9OSgbFg
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@DrA-Online
The SURPRISING Link Between IVERMECTIN & Cancer | Dr. Paul Anderson Explains
This video explores the reasons behind the discussion of ivermectin in cancer treatment, despite being known as an antiparasitic drug. Dr. A explains how ivermectin may function as an immunomodulator and discusses its potential benefits and limitations in oncology. Discover the concept of drug repurposing and its application in cancer therapy.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Introduction
00:18 – Ivermectin as an Anti-Parasitic with Extra Benefits
00:34 – Repurposed Drugs: Anti-Parasitics in Cancer
00:47 – Immunomodulation and Cancer Treatment
01:19 – Common Questions About Ivermectin's Use in Cancer
01:32 – Slowing Cancer Growth and Metastasis
02:02 – Boosting Apoptosis: The Cell’s Self-Destruct Switch
02:36 – Modulating Immune Signaling in Cancer
03:41 – Targeting Tumor Stem Cells with Ivermectin
04:24 – Overcoming Cancer’s Multidrug Resistance
05:07 – Enhancing Drug Sensitivity with Ivermectin
05:19 – Ivermectin and the Tumor Microenvironment
06:04 – Preventing Angiogenesis and Cancer Spread
06:32 – Making the Tumor Environment More Treatable
07:16 – Has Ivermectin Been Used for Cancer Long-Term?
07:44 – A Long History of Ivermectin in Cancer Support