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Pentatonic Scale Guitar Solo in 13th Position F minor
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13 views • September 02, 2021
This video shows a guitar solo I composed using a pentatonic scale,with 16th notes. Books are in process detailing the sheet music/tabs & recordings of my solos, picking out the universal patterns from the content, that students can use to to write their own guitar solos.
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