The Rise & Fall of COVID Billionaires

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https://gnews.org/articles/490412
Summary：10/19/2022 The COVID pandemic has created a new breed of billionaires who have seen their wealth grow in record numbers in industries such as pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and gaming. But now, their fortunes are shrinking at the same alarming rate.