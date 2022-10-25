The Rise & Fall of COVID Billionaires

https://gnews.org/articles/490412
Summary：10/19/2022 The COVID pandemic has created a new breed of billionaires who have seen their wealth grow in record numbers in industries such as pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and gaming. But now, their fortunes are shrinking at the same alarming rate.
