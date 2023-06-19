Terry - Part 3of5 - His Last Words On Video 5/29/23

When I saw Terry's phone there beside his body, which was hanging from the rafters of his building, I would have never dreamt that I would be sharing his videos publicly but here I am. Due to the circumstances that presented themselves, just minutes after I found him and even now (6/8/23) continues, my hand has been forced to lay all the videos out on youtube. My flesh wars with an anger and a sadness that is indescribable against the one's who loved Terry and those who I thought who loved me as well. I choose to rise above their narrative and not stoop to the level of the world. Terry was in so much physical pain from lack of sleep and the battle that he was unequipped to know how to fight. You will see this pain and battle in the videos that he left for me. I decided that I did not want his loved ones to wait past the 30 days and have to use the freedom of information act before they saw these videos. That would be me stooping to their level and I am better than that. Terry loved us all. We all attempted to help him but unfortunately, it was Terry's decision that day to hide this from me. That last Saturday, Sunday and Monday swarm my thoughts since I found him that day. I see him now all time in my thoughts, hanging there with that bag over his head, trying to protect me from what I was about to see. I miss my husband desperately. Our animals are also lost without him here with us. Life will truly never be the same. The (1 person) knows how much I cried from the moment Terry was "kidnapped" on that Sunday for the hospital until he was home on that Tuesday. Terry understood why I was so upset. Believe me, if you feel I am too blame, then the blame goes both ways. This was the only "argument" that Terry and I had had in the 4 months that he had been sick and it was created by others and even now is continued by others. When one wants to find a fault, it is easy because none of us are perfect. We all did our best. It just wasn't enough. I forgive those who have lashed out against me at my greatest time of sorrow. The hardest part to all of this is knowing how bad all of this would have hurt Terry if he knew what was coming for me. My Spirit is broken but God will get me through and in the meantime, I will just hang on tight to the Father. It is unfathomable how my body and my mind hurt right now. I hope this video answers your questions on Terry's love of God, love of me and the faith that he "had" in his loved ones. Terry mentioned his "legacy" to me in that week before. Bubba even mentioned it in the service that day. Terry fought a good fight. His body couldn't go on but his Spirit is flying high with Christ. This is my comfort. Terry made it. I know he did. This is his legacy.... I love you, Terry. Andrea

