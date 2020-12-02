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Dr. Linda Lee Tarver Testifies to What is Really Happening in Michigan
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78 views • December 02, 2020
Dr. Linda Lee Tarver Testifies to What is Really Happening in Michigan
fantastic testimony
The Michigan State Senate Committee on Oversight holds a hearing featuring testimony regarding absentee ballot counting at the TCF Center in Detroit.
fantastic testimony
The Michigan State Senate Committee on Oversight holds a hearing featuring testimony regarding absentee ballot counting at the TCF Center in Detroit.
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