Where's Durham? Papadopoulos Exposes Deep State - "Nothing Will Stop What's Coming"

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Former Trump Campaign advisor and author of "Deep State Target", George Papadopoulos, joins 'The Stew Peters Show' in an exclusive bombshell interview that exposes the criminal actions of the deep state, the Durham probe, James Comey, the Clintons, Obama and the GLOBAL efforts to undermine the United States of America.
Arizona Audit is America's audit, what is found in AZ will impact other swing states.
www.stewpeters.tv