14. Do You See What I See by Pastor Randy Skeete - Watch and Pray At Midnight

“And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him.”





Elder Randy Skeete is a graduate of Oakwood University and of the SDA Theological Seminary.





He is a God-supported evangelist from Ann Arbor, Michigan. He has preached for revivals and evangelistic meetings around the world, including Uganda, England, Australia, the Philippines, Kenya, and United States.





His simple but deep messages stirs the heart and calls the hearers to act upon the truth they hear. He loves to study and memorize Scriptures.