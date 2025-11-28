McDonald's Treasure Land Adventure (1993, Mega Drive)

McDonald's Treasure Land Adventure is a platformer developed by Treasure and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).



The game is a promotional game for McDonald's and stars their mascot, Ronald McDonald, along other McDonald's characters. One day, Ronald finds a piece of a treasure map and sets out to find the other pieces and then the treasure.



Roland can jump, use magic shots to defeat enemies and use his scarf to grab hooks and pull himself up. Ronald's health is represented by red jewels. He cand find jewels in the levels or get them from defeated enemies to regain health. Collecting three white or two yellow flowers also gives back one jewel, and there is an item that fully restores health. Ronald can also collect bags of cash which can be used to buy items at a shop or play a bonus game. Other items are extra lives, an upgrade to the magical attack, extra continues and balloon. Balloons will saved Ronald once from falling into a pit.

