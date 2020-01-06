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More Rockets Fired At US Embassy, US Iranians Detained & Trump Says Twitter Is "Notifying Congress"
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
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25 views • January 06, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

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https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213919480574812160
https://www.timesofisrael.com/iraqi-pm-us-said-israel-bombed-pro-iran-militias-in-iraq/
https://www.rt.com/usa/477520-pompeo-decision-makers-lawful-strikes/
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001051077953921-rockets-hit-vicinity-of-us-embassy-in-baghdad---reports/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=browser_notification&utm_campaign=sputnik_inter_en
https://www.rt.com/news/477532-blasts-rocket-attack-baghdad-green-zone/
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iraq/.premium-three-rockets-fall-in-baghdad-s-green-zone-police-sources-say-1.8356241?utm_source=Push_Notification&utm_medium=web_push&utm_campaign=General
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/05/iraqi-parliament-votes-expel-all-american-troops-and-submit-un-complaint-against-us
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iranian-mps-chant-death-america-iraq-votes-have-us-troops-removed-country
https://www.rt.com/news/477515-iraq-parliament-foreign-troops/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-will-no-longer-observe-any-limits-uranium-enrichment
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213915572687294466
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iranian-hackers-take-down-us-government-site-after-dhs-warns-lone-wolf-terrorists
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/africom-confirms-terrorist-attack-us-base-kenya
https://anfenglish.com/news/venezuelan-opposition-dismisses-its-own-self-proclaimed-leader-40612
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/01/the-usa-doubles-down-on-its-saudi-allegiance/
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/01/05/the-us-government-lies-constantly-and-the-burden-of-proof-is-on-the-accuser/
https://twitter.com/morphonios/status/1213907766663942149

#Iran #Iraq #AMA

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