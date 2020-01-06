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More Rockets Fired At US Embassy, US Iranians Detained & Trump Says Twitter Is "Notifying Congress"
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25 views • January 06, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213919480574812160
https://www.timesofisrael.com/iraqi-pm-us-said-israel-bombed-pro-iran-militias-in-iraq/
https://www.rt.com/usa/477520-pompeo-decision-makers-lawful-strikes/
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001051077953921-rockets-hit-vicinity-of-us-embassy-in-baghdad---reports/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=browser_notification&utm_campaign=sputnik_inter_en
https://www.rt.com/news/477532-blasts-rocket-attack-baghdad-green-zone/
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iraq/.premium-three-rockets-fall-in-baghdad-s-green-zone-police-sources-say-1.8356241?utm_source=Push_Notification&utm_medium=web_push&utm_campaign=General
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/05/iraqi-parliament-votes-expel-all-american-troops-and-submit-un-complaint-against-us
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iranian-mps-chant-death-america-iraq-votes-have-us-troops-removed-country
https://www.rt.com/news/477515-iraq-parliament-foreign-troops/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-will-no-longer-observe-any-limits-uranium-enrichment
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213915572687294466
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iranian-hackers-take-down-us-government-site-after-dhs-warns-lone-wolf-terrorists
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/africom-confirms-terrorist-attack-us-base-kenya
https://anfenglish.com/news/venezuelan-opposition-dismisses-its-own-self-proclaimed-leader-40612
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/01/the-usa-doubles-down-on-its-saudi-allegiance/
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/01/05/the-us-government-lies-constantly-and-the-burden-of-proof-is-on-the-accuser/
https://twitter.com/morphonios/status/1213907766663942149
#Iran #Iraq #AMA
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213919480574812160
https://www.timesofisrael.com/iraqi-pm-us-said-israel-bombed-pro-iran-militias-in-iraq/
https://www.rt.com/usa/477520-pompeo-decision-makers-lawful-strikes/
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001051077953921-rockets-hit-vicinity-of-us-embassy-in-baghdad---reports/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=browser_notification&utm_campaign=sputnik_inter_en
https://www.rt.com/news/477532-blasts-rocket-attack-baghdad-green-zone/
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iraq/.premium-three-rockets-fall-in-baghdad-s-green-zone-police-sources-say-1.8356241?utm_source=Push_Notification&utm_medium=web_push&utm_campaign=General
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/05/iraqi-parliament-votes-expel-all-american-troops-and-submit-un-complaint-against-us
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iranian-mps-chant-death-america-iraq-votes-have-us-troops-removed-country
https://www.rt.com/news/477515-iraq-parliament-foreign-troops/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-will-no-longer-observe-any-limits-uranium-enrichment
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213915572687294466
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iranian-hackers-take-down-us-government-site-after-dhs-warns-lone-wolf-terrorists
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/africom-confirms-terrorist-attack-us-base-kenya
https://anfenglish.com/news/venezuelan-opposition-dismisses-its-own-self-proclaimed-leader-40612
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/01/the-usa-doubles-down-on-its-saudi-allegiance/
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/01/05/the-us-government-lies-constantly-and-the-burden-of-proof-is-on-the-accuser/
https://twitter.com/morphonios/status/1213907766663942149
#Iran #Iraq #AMA
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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