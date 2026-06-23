The Hidden Threat to Hemp and Natural Medicine, an interview with Inesa Ponomariovaite

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A new federal law could reshape the future of hemp and natural medicine. After visiting Washington, Inesa says many lawmakers don't even understand the human endocannabinoid system they're regulating. As new restrictions approach, concerns are growing over the future of public health and natural wellness.
#Hemp #CBD #NaturalMedicine #Wellness #EndocannabinoidSystem #HealthFreedom #HolisticHealth #InessasHemp
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